A confirmed COVID-19 cases landed in Victoria International Airport July 13, according to the British Columbia Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC). (Black Press Media File).

COVID-19 case landed in Victoria International Airport last week

British Columbia Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) confirmed the case on its website

A Member of Parliament from British Columbia is calling for tougher security measures after provincial officials identified several cases of COVID-19 on airplanes including one that landed at Victoria International Airport.

“I repeat: the federal government must order all airlines operating in Canada to follow physical distancing rules,” wrote Don Davis, New Democratic MP for Vancouver Kingsway and his party’s health critic on Twitter Saturday. “Not doing so is negligent and dangerous.”

He made that comment on social media after the British Columbia Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) identified a COVID-19 case on Air Canada 8073 through its online, public reporting system. The flight was scheduled to land in Victoria July 13 from Vancouver. Notably, the BCCDC also confirmed a case onboard an Air Canada flight that had travelled on the same date from Toronto to Vancouver.

The information available here does not offer additional details about the confirmed case that landed in Victoria, the latest of 11 reported cases on domestic flights dating back to June 3, as found on the website. The centre also reported six cases related to international flights.

RELATED: Pandemic nearly grounds passenger count at Victoria International Airport

BCCDC reported the case online as part of changing procedures dating back to March 27, when the province stopped directly contacting passengers from domestic flights who were seated near a confirmed case during the flight.

“Passengers in the ‘affected seats’ listed below may have been exposed to COVID-19 and should self-isolate and monitor for symptoms for 14 days following the flight,” it reads. “Other passengers are not required to self-isolate but should self-monitor for onset of symptoms for 14 days after the flight. For flights with ‘affected seats’ not specified, we recommend that flight passengers self-isolate and monitor for symptoms for 14 days following the flight.”

The Peninsula News Review has reached out to the airport for comment and will update this story accordingly.

Like us on Facebook and follow @wolfgang_depner

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Advocates create Canada-wide support list for sexual assault survivors
Next story
First case of COVID-19 reported on Haida Gwaii: Haida Nation

Just Posted

VIDEO: Victoria man’s stolen bike pedals full circle

Man unknowingly buys stolen bike, starts fundraiser for new one

COVID-19 case landed in Victoria International Airport last week

British Columbia Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) confirmed the case on its website

Statement of inclusion among new Saanich diversity practices

Council acts on three motions to address racism

Victoria mayor deactivates Twitter account “for now”

Lisa Helps tweeted about “negative people and irrelevant comments” on Saturday

Victoria student group turns pallets into curbside food

Curbside’s goal is more boulevard gardens

‘It’s still surreal’: Authorities look for cause of deadly Alberta glacier bus crash

The Columbia Icefield is one of the largest non-polar icefields in the world

Black Press Media launches updated Overdose Prevention resource guide

A total 296 people died from overdoses on Vancouver Island in first six months of 2020

First case of COVID-19 reported on Haida Gwaii: Haida Nation

Community members notified of possible exposure; Old Massett Village Council recommends curfew

Feds order supplies to give two doses of COVID-19 vaccine when it’s ready

There are almost two dozen vaccines in clinical trials around the world

Off-duty Abbotsford police officer in critical condition after assault in Nelson

Incident occurred on Baker Street on July 16

Virtual Shambhala Music Festival postponed due to allegations of sexual violence

Postponement announced following sexual violence allegations made against performer Billy Kenny

Lockdown fatigue, ‘invincibility’ causing more COVID-19 infections in young people

Multiple provinces, including B.C., show an increase in COVID-19 infections in the 20-29 age group

COVID-19: Vancouver Island nurse honoured as ‘Unsung Hero’ by Canucks, BC Hockey

Marcia Kent one of nine people in B.C. to receive award

VIDEO: Conservation officer swims to free goose entangled in fishing net at B.C. Lake

Officer receives crowd’s applause upon success at Abbotsford’s Mill Lake

Most Read