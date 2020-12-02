COVID-19 case reported at Salt Spring Island highschool

An exposure of COVID-19 was reported for Gulf Islands Secondary School Nov. 26. (Google Maps)

A Salt Spring Island school has had a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Island Health listed a Nov. 26 exposure for Gulf Islands Secondary School, at 232 Rainbow Rd.

The exposure follows several others at Vancouver Island schools, including four in Port Alberni from Nov. 19 to Nov. 25 and one exposure each at Lakeview Christian School in Saanich on Nov. 16 and Victoria’s Sir James Douglas Elementary on Nov. 23.

If a student or staff member is identified as a positive COVID-19 case or close contact, Island Health’s public health team will be in contact directly.

Island Health’s school notification process starts with contact tracing to determine how the individual was infected and who they have been in contact with. Those at increased risk are asked to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms for two weeks.

If COVID-19 is identified in a student or staff member but they were not at school when they were infectious, no public notification will be provided.

Those who do not receive a phone call or letter from Island Health should continue to send their children to school. COVID-19 symptoms can be monitored online using the BC Centre for Disease Control’s daily health check form.

On its website, the Salt Spring Island Health Centre says it cannot comment on local cases and asks residents to presume the virus is in the community and act accordingly.

