COVID-19 case reported at Sidney grocery store

Thrifty Foods employee last worked at the store April 3

An employee at Sidney’s Thrifty Foods tested positive for COVID-19, the parent company Sobeys posted on its website Wednesday.

When necessary, the company promises to inform customers who have shopped in the impacted location with store signage.

The individual last worked at the Seventh Street store on March 3. Earlier this month a potential exposure was listed for a Saanich Thrifty’s, at 3995 Quadra St., and the Real Canadian Superstore in Langford reported a positive COVID-19 case among its employees the week before. Contact tracing has been conducted by Island Health in all cases.

As of Tuesday (April 13), there were 377 people in hospital and 1,515 people have died due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began. There were 9,756 active cases in the province, with 16,290 people under public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases. A total of 102,268 people who tested positive have recovered.

