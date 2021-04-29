A B.C. Centre for Disease Control map showing new COVID-19 cases by local health area for the week of April 18-24. (BCCDC image)

A B.C. Centre for Disease Control map showing new COVID-19 cases by local health area for the week of April 18-24. (BCCDC image)

COVID-19 cases down across Vancouver Island except for Nanaimo

B.C. Centre for Disease control releases data by local health area

Nanaimo was the only part of Vancouver Island that saw a rise in COVID-19 cases last week.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control released data Wednesday, April 28, showing new COVID-19 cases by local health area for the week of April 18-24.

The BCCDC reports that there were 45 new cases in Greater Nanaimo during that week, up from 31 new cases the week before.

Every other local health area on Vancouver Island saw cases go down last week.

Greater Victoria, the local health area on the Island with the largest population, remained the hot spot for cases with 74, but that tally was down from 103 cases the week before. Nanaimo was next, followed by Sooke and Western Communities with 41, and then Saanich Peninsula and the Comox Valley with 16 new cases apiece.

Oceanside, which had more new cases than Nanaimo at one point earlier this month, was down to five new cases last week.

Nanaimo and Sooke were the local health areas with the most new COVID-19 cases per capita last week.

Island Health reported on Wednesday that there had been 32 new COVID-19 cases the day before, and there are now 269 active cases on the Island, with 79 on the central Island, 172 on the south Island and 18 on the north Island.

The BCCDC reports that there are seven COVID-19 patients in critical care on Vancouver Island and another 25 hospitalized. Dr. Derek Poteryko, Nanaimo’s medical director of community health, posted on social media April 27 that there were 10 COVID-19 patients at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital.

More than 250,000 first doses of vaccine have been administered on Vancouver Island, according to the BCCDC. All British Columbian adults are now being asked to register at http://gov.bc.ca/getvaccinated and they will be contacted when it is their turn to make an immunization appointment.

READ ALSO: B.C. COVID-19 patients in hospital up to 515, 5 deaths Wednesday

READ ALSO: Stay informed about COVID-19


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Masks now mandatory at University of Victoria in indoor common areas
Next story
B.C. street drugs poisoned with benzos could lead to ‘catastrophic’ overdoses: advocate

Just Posted

Crime rates have remained fairly level in Victoria/Esquimalt for the last decade, but are significantly down from the decade before. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy)
Why many Victoria residents may perceive an increase in crime

Crime rates fairly level over last decade, significantly lower than two decades ago

A couple dozen people gathered outside the Victoria courthouse April 1 to protest the logging of old-growth forests. At the same time, the B.C. Supreme Court ruled in favour of logging company Teal Jones, granting an application that will remove Fairy Creek blockades. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Fairy Creek logging blockade group files appeal against injunction

Protestors have prevented logging the Vancouver Island valley since August 2020

KH Silver Nails was closed April 29 after an early morning fire tore through the back half of the business. (Katherine Engqvist/News Staff)
Fort Street nail salon severely damaged by overnight fire

Banging and screaming heard shortly before 2 a.m.

This sign parked on a North Saanich property is visible from Highway 17 and its nature suggests dissatisfaction with the public health measures responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
North Saanich sign warns travellers of police state

Sign suggests dissatisfaction with COVID-19 public health measures

A Camaro is towed after police were called about a car doing doughnuts in a Victoria park. (Courtesy VicPD)
Camaro impounded after driver ticketed for doing doughnuts in Victoria park

Officers find marks in grass about 30 metres from children in playground

The Tiny Home Village, at 940 Caledonia Ave., is set to welcome 30 residents starting May 12. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
VIDEO: Royal Athletic Park tiny home village set to welcome 30 people

Residents are expected to start moving in May 12

People line up and check in for an international flight at Pearson International Airport in Toronto. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)
POLL: Do you think the government should issue vaccination passports?

As more and more Canadians receive their COVID-19 vaccinations, many see the… Continue reading

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of April 27

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Woman, 19, wakes up to stranger grabbing her wrist inside Vancouver apartment

The woman screamed and was able to leave the room while her roommate called police

A petition is circulating to keep convicted murder David Ennis from getting parole. Ennis murdered the Johnson and Bentley families in Wells Gray Park in 1982. (Tammy Arishenkoff/change.org)
88k people sign petition to keep Wells Gray murderer behind bars

David Ennis, now Shering, killed the family while they were camping in Wells Gray Park

Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo is the B.C. Liberal labour critic. (Hansard TV)
No injured worker funds for COVID-19 sick pay, B.C. Liberals say

Premier has suggested WorkSafeBC an option to cover costs

Fanny Bay residents conducted a neighbourhood meeting last summer to discuss problem properties owned by Amandio Santos. Photo supplied
Alleged Island ‘slumlord’ accused of multiple property violations taken to court

“You can’t virtue signal saving the homeless when you’re a slumlord”: prosecutor

Emergency services attend the scene of a collision just north of Hixon Thursday morning, April 29, which has closed Highway 97. (Mary Sword photo)
2 dead after head-on crash near Prince George; speed a factor, RCMP say

Prince George RCMP say speed may be a factor

A B.C. Centre for Disease Control map showing new COVID-19 cases by local health area for the week of April 18-24. (BCCDC image)
COVID-19 cases down across Vancouver Island except for Nanaimo

B.C. Centre for Disease control releases data by local health area

Most Read