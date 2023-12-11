COVID-19 cases remain low, but flu and RSV creeping up: B.C. health officer

Dr. Bonnie Henry urging people to get vaccines ahead of holiday season

B.C.’s provincial health officer says COVID-19 cases remain low heading into the holiday season, but that other respiratory illnesses are on the rise.

Dr. Bonnie Henry provided an update on the respiratory illness season on Monday (Dec. 11).

She said COVID-19 cases have dropped off and stayed low since October, when the number of people admitted to hospital with the virus hit its peak. The worst of other respiratory illnesses is yet to come, though, according to Henry.

She said test positivity for influenza increased in the last couple of weeks throughout the province. Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases have also been growing, particularly in the Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health areas, according to wastewater monitoring.

Henry said influenza and RSV cases will likely peak in the new year, on track with the pre-COVID-19 trend.

She said the best thing people can do to protect themselves ahead of the holiday season is get vaccinated against influenza and COVID-19. So far this season, 1.4 million British Columbians have received the influenza vaccine and 1.2 million have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

More to come.

READ ALSO: Long haul COVID afflicting 3.5 million Canadians: Statistics Canada