Floor signs at Belmont Secondary School instruct students to stay six feet apart. (Black Press Media file photo)

COVID-19 cases reported at 2 Greater Victoria schools

Belmont Secondary School, Oxford Learning tutoring service impacted

Two Greater Victoria schools are facing recent COVID-19 exposures, according to Island Health.

Students and staff who attended Belmont Secondary School in Langford on Dec. 2 or 3 may have been exposed to a case of the virus. At Oxford Learning tutoring service in Saanich, those in the building on Nov. 3 or Dec. 2 were also at risk.

In total, 10 Greater Victoria schools are handling recent COVID-19 exposures, according to Island Health.

Exposures indicate single confirmed cases of the virus that aren’t linked to others in the school. Island Health said when a school is added to its list, it may be dealing with one or more exposures. If transmission is shown between two or more of those cases, it becomes a cluster.

Students and staff who are the most at risk of having been exposed to the virus will be contacted directly by Island Health and instructed to self-isolate. Everyone is asked to continue to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and get tested if they appear.

