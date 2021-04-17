COVID-19 exposure confirmed at K-12 French school in Esquimalt, Island Health reports

People at Ecole Victor-Brodeur may have been exposed April 12-14

A COVID-19 exposure incident in mid-April at Ecole Victor-Brodeur, a K-12 Francophone school in Esquimalt, was confirmed by Island Health on April 16.

Members of the school community – part of the Conseil Scolaire Francophone, a province-wide school district – who were in the building located at 637 Head St. on April 12, 13 or 14 may have been exposed to the virus. Island Health classifies an “exposure” as an incident when one student or staff member with a lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 attended the campus while infectious.

In the event of a positive COVID-19 case at a school, Island Health works with the administration to conduct contact tracing and reach out directly to anyone who is at risk.

Island Heath does not contact those who have not been identified as having a high-risk exposure, so families who do not hear from the health authority can continue to send their child to school if they have no symptoms.

People are reminded to self-monitor for symptoms which include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, loss of sense of smell or taste, headache, fatigue, diarrhea, loss of appetite, nausea and muscle aches.

