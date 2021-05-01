COVID-19 exposure reported at Dunsmuir Middle School in Colwood

Students and staff could’ve been exposed to the positive case on April 27 and 28

A positive COVID-19 case has been reported at Dunsmuir Middle School in Colwood, the Sooke School District said Friday night. (Courtesy of Google Streetview/ screenshot)

A positive COVID-19 case has been reported at Dunsmuir Middle School in Colwood, the Sooke School District said Friday night.

The school’s students and staff could have been exposed to the positive case on April 27 and 28.

Dunsmuir appeared on Island Health’s school exposures list Saturday morning and the health authority is conducting contact tracing. Only those who are notified will be required to self-isolate.

Island Health classifies an “exposure” as an incident when one student or staff member with a lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 attended the campus while infectious.

READ: New exposure reported at Colquitz Middle School in Saanich

Everyone is asked to continue to self-monitor for symptoms and stay home from school if any appear. Those symptoms include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, loss of sense of smell or taste, headache, fatigue, diarrhea, loss of appetite, nausea and muscle aches.

There are 14 Greater Victoria schools on the exposures list as of May 1. Schools are removed from the list 14 days after their last exposure date.

READ: Indigenous law being steadily rebuilt in Canada, says UVic prof Val Napoleon

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Colwood