COVID-19 exposure reported at Ecole John Stubbs in Colwood

Potential exposure dates May 5 and 6

Students and staff at Ecole John Stubbs Memorial School may have been exposed to a positive case of COVID-19 last week.

Island Health said people who were present at the Colwood elementary and middle school on May 5 or 6 may have been affected. Only those with a high risk of having come in contact with the virus will be contacted by Island Health and required to self isolate.

Everyone is asked to continue to self-monitor for symptoms and stay home from school if any appear. Symptoms include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, the loss of sense of smell or appetite, muscle aches, fatigue and headaches, diarrhea, and nausea or vomiting.

Students and staff at Ecole John Stubbs Memorial School may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19 on May 5 or 6. (Google Streetview)
