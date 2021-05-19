COVID-19 exposure reported at Oaklands Elementary School in Victoria

A COVID-19 exposure has been reported at Oaklands Elementary School with potential exposure dates of May 10 and 11. (Google Streetview)

A new COVID-19 exposure has been reported at Oaklands Elementary School.

Students and staff who were in the Belmont Avenue building on May 10 or 11 may have been exposed to the virus.

Island Health classifies an “exposure” as an incident when one student or staff member with a lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 attended the campus while infectious. In the event of a positive COVID-19 case at a school, the health authority conducts contact tracing and reaches out to those with a high risk of exposure. Families who do not hear from the health authority can continue to send their child to school if they have no symptoms.

Everyone is asked to continue self-monitoring for symptoms, which include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, loss of sense of smell or taste, headache, fatigue, diarrhea, loss of appetite, nausea and muscle aches. Students displaying even mild symptoms should be kept home.

