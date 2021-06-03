COVID-19 exposure reported at Thrifty Foods in Saanich

An employee at the Thrifty Foods at 3475 Quadra St. tested positive for COVID-19. Their last day worked was May 20. (Google Streetview)

An employee at a Saanich Thrifty Foods tested positive for COVID-19, the grocery store chain has reported.

The person last worked at the 3475 Quadra St. location on May 20 and no other staff have been reported to test positive since.

Island Health asks people to continue to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms, which include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, loss of sense of smell or taste, headache, fatigue, diarrhea, loss of appetite, nausea and muscle aches.

