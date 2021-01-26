COVID-19 exposure reported on flight from Vancouver to Victoria

Seven flight exposures in January so far

The BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) has confirmed Victoria’s seventh flight exposure of the month, bringing January just one exposure shy of November’s record of eight.

On Jan. 22, Air Canada/Jazz flight 8081 from Vancouver had a positive case of COVID-19 onboard. The affected rows were 10 to 16. The BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) asks that all passengers who were seated in the affected rows self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days. Symptoms include, but are not limited to, fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, runny nose, loss of sense of smell or taste, and headache.

Of January’s six other flight exposures, four originated from Calgary and two from Toronto. Flight exposures have jumped in regularity since September, when there were only two cases confirmed.

As of Jan. 26, there are 219 active cases of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, with 16 of those hospitalized and five in critical care. Province-wide, there are 4,392 active cases.

