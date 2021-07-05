COVID-19 exposure reported on flight from Victoria to Montreal

Passengers onboard Air Canada flight 376 June 28 may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)

People flying from Victoria to Montreal last month may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

Passengers in rows 12 to 16 on Air Canada flight 376 on June 28 were seated near a positive case of the virus and are asked to self-monitor for symptoms. Symptoms include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, loss of sense of smell or taste, headache, fatigue, diarrhea, loss of appetite, nausea and muscle aches.

The exposure is only the second to be reported out of the Victoria International Airport in June, on par with May and significantly down from 17 in April.

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: ‘It’s a reality’: Esquimalt Town Square opens with focus on being gathering space

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

CoronavirusVictoria International Airport