COVID-19 exposure reported on flight from Victoria to Vancouver

Rows four to 10 on Air Canada flight 8050 Jan. 28 were affected

The BC Centre for Disease control has added Air Canada Jazz flight 8050 on Jan. 28 to its list of flight exposures. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)

A new flight exposure between Victoria and Vancouver has been added to the BC Centre for Disease Control’s (BCCDC) COVID-19 exposure list.

On Jan. 28, there was a confirmed case of the virus onboard Air Canada Jazz flight 8050 from Victoria to Vancouver. Those most affected were rows four to 10.

The BCCDC asks that all passengers who were seated in the affected rows self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days. Symptoms include, but are not limited to, fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, runny nose, loss of sense of smell or taste, and headache.

In total in January, as reported so far, eight affected flights have either taken off from or landed at the Victoria International Airport. Of those, four originated from Calgary, two originated from Toronto, and one came from Vancouver. The latest traveled from Victoria to Vancouver.

January is now on par with November’s record number of eight flight exposures. Victoria has seen a steep jump from two exposures in September to six in October, eight in November and seven in December.

On Feb. 2 , there were 429 new cases of COVID-19 reported province-wide, with 27 of those in the Island Health region. In total, there are 239 active cases in Island Health.

