Passengers onboard WestJet flight 3185 July 21 from Vancouver to Victoria may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control. (Black Press Media file photo)

COVID-19 exposure reported on flight to Victoria

Passengers on July 21 WestJet flight from Vancouver affected

A new flight exposure through the Victoria International Airport has been reported by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

Passengers onboard WestJet flight 3185 July 21 from Vancouver to Victoria may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19. Those in rows five to 11 are the most at risk.

They are asked to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days, which include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, the loss of sense of smell or appetite, muscle aches, fatigue and headaches, diarrhea, and nausea or vomiting.

The exposure is the first for the Victoria International Airport so far in July, continuing a decreasing trend in monthly incidents. The only exception was in April when 17 COVID-19 exposures were reported.

As of July 23, there are 21 active cases of COVID-19 in the Island Health region, with two in the north, four central and 15 in the south.

