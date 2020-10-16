COVID-19 exposure reported on WestJet flight from Calgary to Victoria

The BCCDC is cautioning anyone who was seated in rows five to 11 on WestJet flight 195 on Oct. 10

Passengers of an Oct. 10 WestJet flight from Calgary to Victoria may have been exposed to COVID-19, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control’s exposure list.

The flight was WestJet number 195 and the affected rows were five to 11.

People who were seated in those rows should self-monitor for 14 days and get tested for COVID-19 if symptoms appear, the BCCDC says.

The last time the BCCDC reported a COVID-19 exposure on a flight through Victoria was for a Sept. 23 Air Canada flight from Toronto to Victoria.

