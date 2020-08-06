COVID-19 exposure reported on WestJet flight from Victoria to Calgary

A COVID-19 exposure alert was issued for WestJet flight 538. The flight left Victoria for Calgary on July 29. Rows 5-11 are at highest risk, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control. (Black Press Media file photo)

The BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) has issued an exposure for a flight that left Victoria on July 29.

WestJet flight 538 flew from Victoria to Calgary that day. The BCCDC says passengers seated in rows five to 11 are at higher risk.

The exposure alert comes a few weeks after a potential COVID-19 exposure was reported on Air Canada flight 8073 from Vancouver to Victoria. That flight landed at the Victoria International Airport on July 13.

The BCCDC recommends passengers self-monitor for symptoms and get tested if any develop. The centre stopped personally notifying passengers of potential exposures on March 27. The information is now posted online

It remains mandatory for anyone arriving in B.C. from outside Canada to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival.

