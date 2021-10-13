COVID-19 exposures hit another 4 Greater Victoria schools

Happy Valley Elementary is one of 12 Greater Victoria schools experiencing a potential COVID-19 exposure as of Oct. 13. (Google Streetview)

Island Health has reported another four COVID-19 exposures in Greater Victoria schools in just one day.

Since Tuesday (Oct. 12) morning, new cases of the virus have been reported at schools in Langford, Colwood, Saanich, and Sooke.

Students and staff who attended Happy Valley Elementary in Langford on Oct. 4 or 5 may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19. In Colwood, those who attended Brookes Westshore, an IB World School, on Oct. 4 or 5 were at risk.

At Reynolds High School in Saanich, potential dates of exposure are Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.

In Sooke, those who went to Ecole Poirier on Oct. 4, 5, 6 or 7 could have been exposed. Meanwhile, a previous cluster at Ecole Poirier has ended, according to Island Health.

Exposures are when single cases of COVID-19 are confirmed and transmission may have occurred before the affected person self-isolated. Clusters, meanwhile, are when two or more cases of COVID-19 are confirmed within 14 days of each other, with evidence transmission occurred between the two.

As of Oct. 13, there are 12 Greater Victoria schools dealing with potential exposures and two dealing with active clusters.

Students and staff who are the most at risk of having been exposed to the virus will be contacted directly by Island Health and instructed to self-isolate. Everyone is asked to continue to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and get tested if they appear.

