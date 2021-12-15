COVID-19 found at 3 more Greater Victoria schools

At least one COVID-19 case has been confirmed at Tillicum Elementary School in December. (Photo courtesy of Tillicum Elementary School)

Another three Greater Victoria schools are facing new COVID-19 cases, according to Island Health.

Students and staff who attended Ecole Marigold on Dec. 3, 6 or 7 may have come in contact with the virus. At Tillicum Elementary School, those in the building on Dec. 10 were also at risk of exposure.

Finally, at South Park Family School, people may have been exposed to COVID-19 on Dec. 7, 8 or 9.

In total, 12 Greater Victoria schools are handling recent COVID-19 exposures, according to Island Health.

Exposures indicate single confirmed cases of the virus that aren’t linked to others in the school. Island Health said when a school is added to its list, it may be dealing with one or more exposures. If transmission is shown between two or more of those cases, it becomes a cluster.

Students and staff who are the most at risk of having been exposed to the virus will be contacted directly by Island Health and instructed to self-isolate. Everyone is asked to continue to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and get tested if they appear.

