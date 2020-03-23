COVID-19: Messages of support and positivity pop up around Greater Victoria

As the world takes isolation and distancing measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Greater Victoria residents are finding their own ways to support and encourage their communities.
Here are some signs, stands and more that Victorians are using to keep spirits high.
|Angela Smith-Rolfe snapped a picture of a woman and her stand on Third Street. The sign reads, ‘Take Only What You Need, We’re all in this together.’ “I don’t know the name of this young lady…but I was brought to tears by the compassion and kindness of this table of supplies she had put outside her apartment,” Smith-Rolfe said. “May it bring out the kindness in us all? How true that we are all in this together.” (Courtesy of Angela Smith-Rolfe)
|Tess Weaver said many staff at a Greater Victoria Save-On-Foods became emotional after a nurse from a nearby hospital came by and wrote a message on the sidewalk outside the store. ‘Thanks Save-On staff, we [love] you,’ the message reads. “I don’t know who it was but it was lovely,” Weaver said. (Courtesy of Tess Weaver)
Outside Fry’s Bakery (one person in at a time) from r/VictoriaBC
