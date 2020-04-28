Takaya the coastal wolf who lives alone between Discovery and Chatham Islands was captured trotting peacefully along the beach. (SpringTide Whale Watching/Screenshot)

COVID-19 not leading to increased wildlife, you just have more time on your hands: biologist

People have had more time to actually notice the critters that usually turn up in the spring

No, unfortunately, it seems nature is not healing.

While hunkered down inside, many Canadians believe they’ve observed more wildlife while peering out their windows.

However, Dan Kraus, a senior conservation biologist with the Nature Conservancy of Canada, said it’s more likely people have just had more time to notice the backyard critters who usually turn up this time of year.

“Because of how COVID-19 has forced many of us to slow down and stay home, many people are more tuned in to what nature is around us — we might be noticing the birds and other creatures that live around us more because we are less distracted compared to our usual routines,” said Kraus, adding that the change of season is also a likely contributor.

“Animals of all sorts are moving about more looking for a mate or building a nest or den. So this slow down of human society is happening right when the rest of nature is waking up and getting active. There’s a lot happening for any of us to notice if we only pay attention.”

There’s a myriad of reasons, according to Kraus, these sightings are more prevalent as of late, including animals taking advantage of empty spaces left vacant by sequestered humans.

“The quieter environment certainly means that we also hear more birds, and animals that avoided people by mostly coming out at night maybe extending the hours that they are active,” said Kraus.

Sightings of larger animals are not all that uncommon in the spring months, said Kraus. Often, wildlife will make way into the big city as habitat is more available than in years past due to the increase in popularity of city parks and greenspace.

Kraus is hopeful these observations will increase people’s appreciation of the nature around them and the critters that call it home.

“The majority of Canadians live in a place that historically had very high biodiversity,” said Kraus. “Some of the diversity is coming back thanks to conservation efforts and because wildlife is adapting.”

READ MORE: Grizzly bear pals emerge from 19th hibernation at Grouse Mountain

READ MORE: Vancouver Aquarium, at risk of permanently closing, raises $600K in donations

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusWildlife

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: B.C. nurse and doctor marry early ‘just in case’ amid COVID pandemic

Just Posted

Island residents with symptoms can now get tested for COVID-19

Testing sites have been set up across the Island, now ready to receive patients by appointment

Victoria author, longtime film publicist releases memoir, ‘Nanaimo Girl’

Prudence Emery crossed path with countless celebrities during her 40-year career

Greater Victoria bus ridership down 75 per cent amid pandemic

BC Transit shifts to summer service early to balance demand and resources

Provincial network gives Indigenous peoples control over research to improve health, wellness in communities

University of Victoria professor award $3.5 million over five years to fund nine networks

Oak Bay set to have a quiet summer without Garagellenium, grad ceremonies

Residents adhere to ban on Oak Bay’s traditional summer events

Should a vaccine for COVID-19 be made mandatory in Canada, once it’s created?

Roughly 60 per cent of Canadians think so, according to the latest Leger poll

COVID-19 not leading to increased wildlife, you just have more time on your hands: biologist

People have had more time to actually notice the critters that usually turn up in the spring

Ladysmith cartoonist documents loggers’ lives through caricatures

Gordon Barney’s cartoons tell stories of lives inside logging camps along the west coast of the Island

Nova Scotia gunman acquired police car last fall

51-year-old gunman killed 22 people

Help the Victoria News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Canada predicts 3,800 total deaths by early May, as COVID-19 spreads in vulnerable groups

Total cases could be between 53,196 and 66,385 by May 5

COVID-19: B.C. schools expanding video classes, lending computers

20,000 teachers set up for Zoom, print materials distributed

Town of Lake Cowichan bans tubing on Cowichan River this summer

“We have to do it, unless something changes”

LandlordBC calls for province to increase COVID-19 rent supplement

Many renters are paying more than 30 per cent of their income on rent, making $300-$500 too low, association says

Most Read