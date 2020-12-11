COVID-19 outbreak at Saanich long-term care home ends, visits set to restart

Veterans Health Centre programs and services are set to resume on Dec. 14

Island Health says an outbreak at a Saanich long-term care home has ended.

The health authority announced an outbreak at Veterans Memorial Lodge on Nov. 29 after a staff member tested positive. After thorough testing, no other cases in residents or staff were identified.

Island Health commended the quick actions of the Veterans Memorial Lodge team, saying they performed “exceptional work during this challenging time.”

With the outbreak over, adult day programs and Veterans Health Centre programs and services are set to resume on Dec. 14. Essential and scheduled social visits will resume Dec. 12.

Veterans Memorial Lodge was the first long-term care home in Greater Victoria to report an outbreak of COVID-19.

Island Health has been managing an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital since Dec. 1. So far a total of eight staff members and nine patients have contracted the virus. Of those, two people have died.

