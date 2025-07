Interior Health reports respiratory infection in 3 North

Interior Health is reporting a COVID-19 outbreak at Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

The respiratory infection in the 3 North medical unit, was declared Thursday, July. 24 with four cases.

"Control measures are in place including enhanced cleaning and disinfection, strengthened use of personal protective equipment (PPE), and allowing essential visitors only," the health authority stated.

A little over a month ago an outbreak was declared at the Penticton hospital.