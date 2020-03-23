COVID-19: Outdoor recreation facilities close across Greater Victoria

The Cedar Hill Golf Course is one of many public recreation facilities closed to the public in reponse to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Black Press Media file photo)

Municipalities across Greater Victoria continue to close public services in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

On March 22 the City of Victoria closed all outdoor recreation facilities in public parks including skate and bike parks, basketball and tennis courts, sports fields, outdoor gyms and other facilities.

The decision follows provincial public health advice to limit gatherings and physical contact. Last week the City closed its playgrounds and all indoor recreation facilities.

Saanich followed suit, closing of all its outdoor recreation facilities on Monday. Those closures include the Cedar Hill Golf Course, lacrosse boxes, tennis courts, basket and sports courts.

In a news release, the District said current park permits used to reserve park space have been cancelled and annual passes for the golf course have been suspended. Porta-potties are being removed from public areas in Saanich but public washrooms with running water remain open.

In both municipalities, parks, trails and beaches remain open but the public is reminded to maintain physical distance and practice frequent hand washing.

Additionally, the Capital Regional District (CRD) has closed all of its playgrounds and recreation centres, including Panorama Recreation centre and Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre. All West Shore Parks and Recreation facilities are also closed.

The CRD’s public parks, such as Bear Hill Regional Park, the E&N Rail Trail, Elk Lake Regional Park and others remain open to the public, but social distancing and other measures are strongly encouraged for visitors.

