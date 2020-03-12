COVID-19: Province bans large gatherings in B.C.

Health officials take new measures to combat spread of novel coronavirus

The B.C. government has placed a ban on all events with more than 250 people amid growing concerns around the spread of COVID-19.

“We have to do our best to slow transmissions here in British Columbia,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said during a daily briefing about the coronavirus on Thursday.

The news comes as the province confirms seven new cases of the novel coronavirus in the province, bringing the total to 53 and one death.

ALSO READ: B.C. recommends no travel outside Canada in coronavirus pandemic

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak as a pandemic. Since then, major sports organizations, such as the NHL and NBA, have postponed games until further notice. Larger events, including the Vancouver Auto Show and Vancouver Sun Run have also been cancelled.

B.C. health officials are also recommending people don’t travel outside Canada.

Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said Thursday that B.C. residents have a choice whether they want to risk going to the U.S. or another country, but if they do they should expect to be in isolation for 14 days when they return.

“The situation is just too risky right now,” Henry told reporters.

READ ALSO: Surrey Vaisakhi Parade cancelled amid COVID-19 outbreak

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Few cancellations in Sidney as people monitor COVID-19 situation
Next story
Saanich amps up to Emergency Operations Centre level two amid COVID-19

Just Posted

Capital City Comic Con postponed due to COVID-19

Screen Actors Guild advises members to not fly in forseeable future

WHL pauses season amid COVID-19 concerns, Victoria Royals cancel weekend games

Cameron Hope addressed concerns on Thursday outside the Royals’ dressing room

Man in custody after handgun call in Victoria

Officers responded to the 700-block of Queens Avenue Wednesday evening

City of Victoria asks GVHA to suspend international cruise ships due to COVID-19

The cruise ship season is expected to begin in April

City of Victoria considers changes to upcoming byelection due to COVID-19

One candidate calls for mail-in voting due to coronavirus

NHL suspends 2019-20 season amid coronavirus pandemic, MLB postpones season

Decision starts with Thursday’s games

POLL: Does concern over COVID-19 affect your spring travel plans?

As of Tuesday one Greater Victoria school let out early for spring… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of March 10

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

BC Rugby suspends weekend games, any out-of-province travel over COVID-19

League taking cautious approach in wake of pandemic status

COVID-19: Province bans large gatherings in B.C.

Health officials take new measures to combat spread of novel coronavirus

B.C. recommends no travel outside Canada in coronavirus pandemic

People who leave for U.S. or elsewhere should expect 14-day isolation

COVID-19 puts fate of BCHL season in question, KIJHL suspends games

Hockey Canada and the CJHL currently in talks to come up with plan for remainder of season

Connect with your elderly neighbours during COVID-19 crisis

Check in on them, by phone or in person, to ensure their needs are being met

B.C. farmland regulations allow return to local decision-making

Property owners still can’t apply to Agricultural Land Commission

Most Read