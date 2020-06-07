According to Statistics Canada, unemployment in the Victoria Census Metropolitan Area (CMA) hit 10.1 per cent in May 2020. (Black Press Media File)

COVID-19 pushes unemployment in Greater Victoria beyond 10 per cent

Provincial unemployment stood at 13.4 per cent while national unemployment hit 13.7 per cent

Unemployment in the Victoria Census Metropolitan Area (CMA) hit double-digits in May 2020 against the backdrop of COVID-19.

According to the latest Labour Force Survey from Statistics Canada, unemployment in Greater Victoria hit 10.1 per cent in May, up from 7.2 in April 2020. In March, regional unemployment stood at 4.6 per cent and 3.4 per cent in February.

These spikes reflect the various measures including travel restrictions, business closures and physical distancing that added up to what the survey called an “intentional shutdown of the economy” resulted in an “unprecedented shock” to the Canadian labour market, including employment losses of more than 3 million.

Greater Victoria’s economy — one of the strongest in Canada, as measured by unemployment figure — was not immune to this shock, with the proviso that the regional unemployment rate has consistently remained below the provincial average (13.4 per cent) and national average (13.7 per cent), the highest rate recorded since comparable data became available in 1976. In February, prior to the COVID-19 economic shutdown, the unemployment rate was 5.6 per cent before rising to 7.8 per cent in March and 13 per cent in April.

RELATED: Unemployment rate in Greater Victoria has doubled, compared to February

Looking beyond the big picture, the available data a great deal of variability across a range of industries, age groups, and provinces, with provincial differences reflecting differences in the easing of restrictions.

As the report says, COVID-19 economic shutdowns had the most severe impact on industries where working from home was less practical and on lower-wage workers. Lower-wage jobs have since rebound the most with the initial easing of restrictions. This said, low-wage workers continue to have a higher share of people working less than half of their usual hours for COVID-19-related reasons, compared to other paid employees. In May, 24.3 per cent of all low-wage workers worked less than 50 per cent of their usual hours, compared with 9.6 per cent for all other paid employees.

Female workers, young workers and workers who recently arrived in Canada as immigrants also continue to suffer disproportionately from the economic effects of the pandemic.

Like us on Facebook and follow @wolfgang_depner

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
157,000 students returned for part-time lessons at B.C.’s schools: education ministry
Next story
Anti-racism protesters rally around world, topple statue of slave trader in U.K.

Just Posted

Conservation projects in B.C. receive $9.2M in funds from Victoria-based foundation

Vancouver Island projects include marmot, elk, Garry oak ecosystem recovery

Researcher who unveiled B.C. dinosaur ‘Buster’ receives research grant

Royal BC Museum paleontologist receives more than $150,000 for dino research

Saanich mayor shares recipe for lemon vegetable kebabs ahead of grilling season

As grilling season approaches, Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes is sharing his family’s… Continue reading

Saanich Police are looking for high-risk missing person

Police says family members last saw Jamie Traynor at 10 p.m. Saturday

COVID-19 pushes unemployment in Greater Victoria beyond 10 per cent

Provincial unemployment stood at 13.4 per cent while national unemployment hit 13.7 per cent

VIDEO: Rehabilitated eagle released after nearly three-month recovery

The bird took its first free flight in over two months on June 5.

157,000 students returned for part-time lessons at B.C.’s schools: education ministry

COVID-19 precautions mean classes remain small

PHOTOS: Anti-racism protesters gather in communities across B.C.

More protests are expected through the weekend

Nanaimo-area man recovering in hospital with multiple injuries after helicopter rescue

Man was hiking on Mount Arrowsmith with two other men when he fell 20 metres

QUIZ: A celebration of weddings

How much do you know about wedding traditions and famous marriages?

Vancouver Island First Nations urge caution driving Bamfield Road after serious crash

Dust obscured driver’s vision on logging road with destructive reputation

‘Like finding a needle in a haystack’: Ancient arrowhead discovered near Williams Lake

The artifact is believed to be from the Nesikip period between 7,500 BP to 6,000 BP

Indigenous families say their loved ones’ deaths in custody are part of pattern

Nora Martin joins other Indigenous families in calling for a significant shift in policing

Indigenous chief alleges RCMP beat him during arrest that began over expired licence plate

Athabasca Chipewyan Chief Allan Adam calling for independent investigation

Most Read