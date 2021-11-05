Margaret Jenkins Elementary is one of three Greater Victoria schools hit by new COVID-19 exposures. (Black Press Media file photo)

COVID-19 reported at three more Greater Victoria schools

Margeret Jenkins Elementary, Hans Helgesen Elementary, Ecole Victor-Brodeur hit

Three more Greater Victoria schools have been hit by COVID-19 exposures, according to Island Health’s list.

Students and staff who attended Margaret Jenkins Elementary on Nov. 1 may have been exposed to the virus. At Hans Helgesen Elementary, those in the building on Oct, 27, 28 or 29 were also at risk. And, at Ecole Victor-Brodeur, people may have come in contact with the virus on Oct. 26, 27, 28 or 29.

As of Nov. 5, Island Health has 11 Greater Victoria schools on its exposures list.

Exposures indicate single confirmed cases of the virus that aren’t linked to others in the school. Island Health said when a school is added to its list, it may be dealing with one or more exposures. If transmission is shown between two or more of those cases, it becomes a cluster.

Students and staff who are the most at risk of having been exposed to the virus will be contacted directly by Island Health and instructed to self-isolate. Everyone is asked to continue to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and get tested if they appear.

