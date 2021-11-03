COVID-19 reported at two more Greater Victoria schools

Another two Greater Victoria schools are dealing with COVID-19 exposures, according to Island Health.

Students and staff who attended Shoreline Middle School on Oct. 25 or 28 may have been exposed to the virus. On Oct. 26, those at Quadra Elementary School were also at risk of contracting COVID-19.

As of Nov. 3, 12 Greater Victoria schools are handling potential exposures. Exposures indicate single confirmed cases of the virus that aren’t linked to others in the school. Island Health said when a school is added to its list, it may be dealing with one or more exposures. If transmission is shown between two or more of those cases, it becomes a cluster.

Students and staff who are the most at risk of having been exposed to the virus will be contacted directly by Island Health and instructed to self-isolate. Everyone is asked to continue to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and get tested if they appear.

