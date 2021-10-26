Several flights flying out and into Kelowna International Airport have been delayed, many coming from Vancouver, Calgary or Edmonton. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)

COVID-19 reported on 2 flights through Victoria

Oct. 16, 17 flights between Calgary and Victoria added to B.C. CDC exposure list

Two new flights through the Victoria International Airport have been added to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control’s COVID-19 exposure list.

Passengers who flew on Air Canada flight 8556 from Victoria to Calgary Oct. 16 may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19. The most affected rows have not been reported.

On Oct. 17, passengers in rows two to eight on WestJet flight 197 from Calgary to Victoria were the most at risk.

All passengers are asked to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and get tested and isolate if any appear.

The two new flight exposures bring Victoria’s total in October so far to 11. In September, there were 15.

