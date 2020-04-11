Saanich police are reminding residents that while school zones aren’t currently being enforced, playground zone speed limits remain in effect. (Saanich Police Department/Twitter)

COVID-19: Speed limits in playground zones are in effect

Saanich police not currently enforcing school zone speed limits

Drivers might not get ticketed for ignoring a Saanich school zone during the COVID-19 pandemic, but speeding past a playground could still land them in hot water.

Playground structures across the province have been closed for weeks due to the virus, but Saanich police are reminding drivers that the speed limits in playground zones remain in effect from dawn to dusk seven days a week.

READ ALSO: UPDATED: Playgrounds across the South Island close as COVID-19 spreads

Officers in Saanich are out enforcing road safety “no matter what activity is happening or not happening,” said Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich Police Department.

However, Saanich school zones are another story, he explained. School is in session but for the most part, it’s taking place online.

“We’ve never really experienced anything like this before,” he said.

READ ALSO: Saanich police pull over 16 drivers over for excessive speeding over the last 30 days

According to the Motor Vehicle Act, school zone speed limits are enforced on regular school days from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Anastasiades explained. However, since schools are closed, “Saanich police are not enforcing school zone [limits].”

He emphasized that this is not an excuse to speed. Drivers are asked to be mindful of the residential road limits – the limit is 50 km/h on residential roads unless otherwise posted – and are encouraged to slow down in school zones.

READ ALSO: Mount Douglas Park closed to vehicle traffic over long weekend

Anastasiades also pointed out that the Saanich Police Department “can’t speak for other municipalities,” as there are some places where schools are open to the children of frontline workers. He added that the situation in Saanich could change with a day’s notice so residents should keep an eye on the Saanich Police Department’s social media platforms for announcements and updates.

Police are also reminding residents that while there may be fewer drivers, “open roads are not an excuse to speed.” Slowing down and taking extra care is the safest choice, he noted.

READ ALSO: Support ‘overwhelming’ for puppies abandoned on Vancouver Island

“Never before has traffic safety been so important,” Anastasiades said.

He explained that there are more residents out walking or getting active – especially over the long weekend – and that keeping people out of the hospitals is vital because the beds are needed for patients with COVID-19. Police ask that residents continue to follow road rules and orders from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

CoronavirusDistrict of SaanichSchoolsspeed limits

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
No one injured in Friday night fire at Brentwood Bay bar

Just Posted

Mental Health: ‘Choke it down’ mentality now in the past for first responders

Emergency crews implementing programs focusing on self-care

COVID-19: Greater Victoria home sales drop after pandemic declared

March home sales down 5% from 2019

Opera from a social distance: Taking it to the web

Pacific Opera Victoria launches two weekly podcasts to educate and stay in touch with listeners

COVID-19: Speed limits in playground zones are in effect

Saanich police not currently enforcing school zone speed limits

No one injured in Friday night fire at Brentwood Bay bar

Blaze causes minimal damage to Brewskys Taphouse storage area

B.C. records 35 new COVID-19 cases; five inmates at Mission jail in hospital

B.C. has 482 active confirmed cases as of Saturday

Despite long-weekend travellers, B.C. has no plans to implement restrictions

Dr. Bonnie Henry continues urging non-essential travellers to stay home

COVID-19: Alberta to send protective equipment, ventilators to B.C., Quebec, Ontario

Health Minister says Alberta has an abundance of equipment to deal with COVID-19

B.C. custody case highlights uncharted territory for split parents amid COVID-19

She’s a nurse, he operates a demolition company and both just want to keep their young son safe

Nanaimo RCMP take less than five minutes to arrest alleged truck thieves

Dodge pickup reported stolen 12:57 a.m., Nanaimo RCMP take suspects into custody 1:01 a.m.

Government, opposition parties strike deal to pass massive wage subsidy bill

Finance Minister Bill Morneau said the money will begin to flow within two to five weeks

‘All avoidable’: Man suffers back injury at closed Big White ski hill near Kelowna

Accident was “all avoidable” says Big White executive

B.C. Mediation launches ‘quarantine conflicts’ service for people living together

Service addresses COVID-19 conflicts with roommates, family members but also employers

GUEST COLUMN: Take care with non-medical cloth masks during COVID-19

If you wear one, don’t touch your face, Dr. Bonnie Henry advises

Most Read