B.C.’s vaccine rollout has struggled with a massive surge of phone calls, with public health officials asking everyone to be patient and observe the schedule for making appointments by age group. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)

B.C.’s vaccine rollout has struggled with a massive surge of phone calls, with public health officials asking everyone to be patient and observe the schedule for making appointments by age group. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)

COVID-19 variant cases climb in B.C. as vaccinations continue

182 cases of variant strains among 550 new cases diagnosed

B.C. recorded 550 new cases of COVID-19 infection Tuesday, with 182 of them the “variants of concern” that are being tracked by public health officials.

The surge in variant cases, identified by DNA analysis, began with 144 cases identified over the weekend, with the most in one day Tuesday.

“There have been 182 new confirmed COVID-19 cases that are variants of concern in our province, for a total of 576 cases,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a statement March 9. “Of the total cases, 113 are active and the remaining people have recovered. This includes 530 cases of the B.1.1.7 (U.K.) variant, 33 cases of the B.1.351 (South Africa) variant and 13 cases of the P.1 (Brazil) variant.”

B.C.’s coronavirus vaccine program has reached 343,381 as clinics around the province are prepared for the start of mass public vaccination next week. Regional health authorities have started booking appointments for community vaccination clinics due to open March 15. People aged 90 and older in the community, and Indigenous people 65 and over, are making appointments for the first week, with those aged 85 and over to start calling next week.

There were two new COVID-19-related deaths as of Tuesday, one year after the first person died of the novel coronavirus, for a total of 1,393 deaths since the pandemic began. There are 249 people in hospital, 68 in intensive care.

One new health care facility outbreak, with at least one positive test, was reported at Fleetwood Place in Surrey. Outbreaks at Glacier View Lodge in Courtenay and Fleetwood Villa in Surrey have been declared over.

“Now, with every new person who is vaccinated, we can take comfort in knowing with each immunization, we all benefit – Elders, seniors, families and communities,” Dix and Henry said. “Let’s keep moving forward and doing our part to put COVID-19 behind us.”

RELATED: Telus adding more call centre agents for vaccine rollout

RELATED: B.C. reports 144 variant COVID-19 cases over weekend

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Oak Bay association rolling on new bike shelter for to Windsor Park
Next story
Now not the time to talk about breaking with the monarchy, Trudeau says

Just Posted

People are invited to comment on proposed safety improvements to the Pat Bay Highway (Highway 17) northbound at Keating Cross Road until March 24. (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure photo)
Flyover proposed for Central Saanich ‘safest option’ according to ministry

Grumpy Taxpayer$ of Greater Victoria calls for full movement interchange

Deertrail Destination Resort and Media Village was planned for alongside the Devil’s Potholes of the Sooke River. (Contributed by Elida Peers)
SOOKE HISTORY: Dream of Deertrail Destination Resort never came to light

Proposed lodge and hotel featured 250 luxury rooms and dining capacity for up to 1,000 guests

Victoria police arrested a man Monday night (March 8) after a business reported him stealing merchandise, assaulting an employee and smashing its glass door. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria police arrest man following assault, smashed glass door

Man was wanted on outstanding Canada-wide warrant

John Armitage of the Community Association of Oak Bay holds an image of the new bike and stroller shelter coming to Windsor Park. Pictured are Kris Nicholls and Joan Peggs of the (CAOB), Tsle Wokersien (Jaguar Club of Victoria), Mayor Kevin Murdoch, and Terry Sturgeon (Jaguar Club). (Travis Paterson/News Staff)
Oak Bay association rolling on new bike shelter for to Windsor Park

Shelter set for bikes, strollers during uptick in park use

Royal Roads University in Colwood is now offering micro-credential programs, which are free to participants. The six-week courses help equip professionals with confidence and support for adapting to changing work environments.(Black Press Media file)
Royal Roads University introduces free ‘micro-credential’ programs

Six week programs are free for participants, funded by B.C. government

Two transient orcas were spotted near the shores of Esquimalt Monday afternoon. (Miller Fernandez/Facebook video)
VIDEO: Orcas spotted close to shore in Esquimalt

Transient brothers give Greater Victoria residents a show

The sea otter pup rescued in Port Hardy that was sent to the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre in Vancouver. (Davida Hudson photo)
Quatse the abandoned sea otter pup recovering after Port Hardy rescue

Rescued sea otter pup survives flight to Marine Mammal Rescue Centre in Vancouver

Nanaimo Courthouse. (News Bulletin file photo)
Vancouver Island man’s $32-trillion lawsuit thrown out by B.C. Supreme Court

Plaintiff from Nanaimo also asked for 500,000 Tesla shares, private audience with the Queen

(Black Press Media files)
British Columbians booked more than 7,000 campsites on the first day reservations opened

Reservations currently open only to B.C. residents

Hilary Shandonay, an employee of Pura Vida Vans, sits in a converted van. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
‘Van life’ culture grows in B.C. as people look for pandemic-era travel options

Maxime Rico, Sun Peaks ski patroller, has been living in his 2014 Mercedes Sprinter for two years

The moose was spotted in late November and wasn’t convinced to leave until January. (CANADIAN PRESS)
Bull moose finds B.C. airport a ‘Garden of Eden,’ feasts before being coaxed to leave

The animal spent several weeks at the airport eating fresh tree growth

The board released its investigation report Tuesday into the crash last August of an Aberdeen Helicopters Ltd. aircraft that was under full power when it hit the upper part of a mountain northwest of Stewart, killing the pilot. (Facebook/Aberdeen Helicopters Ltd.)
What caused a fatal B.C. helicopter crash last summer? We may never know, says TSB

Investigators found no indication of mechanical or structural problems with the aircraft

Kelowna seen from the top of Knox Mountain. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News file)
3 out of the top 5 livable places in the country are in B.C.: report

Langford placed first and Kelowna came second in a report by RATESDOTCA

Vancouver Island-based Wilson’s Transportation has expanded to fill some of the routes left unserviced by Greyhound in 2018, but it and other inter-city bus companies have been severely affected by COVID-19 travel restrictions. (Black Press files)
B.C. bus lines, regional airports to get $27M in COVID-19 aid

Operating grants ‘a life raft’ for connecting communities

Most Read