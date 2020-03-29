The Super Plumber has dedicated a truck to full-time grocery pickup and delivery during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Courtesy of J. Brody Funk)

COVID-19: Victoria plumbing company dedicates van for grocery delivery

The Super Plumber uses van to pick up groceries for those in need during COVID-19 pandemic

A Vancouver Island plumbing company is helping out during the COVID-19 crisis by dedicating a van for grocery delivery.

The Super Plumber, which serves Victoria, Sooke, Ladysmith, Nanaimo and Cowichan, has remained open on weekdays but has adjusted its emergency service protocols. Alongside regular cleaning, sanitizing and protective wear, the company has a full-time van dedicated to picking up groceries “for those in need of an extra hand.”

On its website, the company says it will make arrangements for one of its plumbers to take care of groceries for those who are self-isolating or sick.

Owner J. Brody Funk said the service, which launched over the weekend, has already begun getting some requests.

“We have one guy full-time dedicated to doing [the pickups] right now,” he said. “It’s all about giving back and helping out.”

Those in need of help can call 1-833-333-1190.

