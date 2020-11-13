COVID protocols working well in SD62

So far so good for the Sooke School District when it comes to COVID-19.

“Nothing has changed for us so far,” said Lindsay Vogen, communications manager for SD62. “We have really good protocols in place.”

The district is following all of the guidelines and directives from provincial health authorities and the Ministry of Education, and schools and school buses are cleaned twice a day, she noted. “The custodians and staff are doing a great job.”

ALSO READ: Custodial staff at Langford school pivot to support parents, students

While there are plans in place if the situation changes, Vogen stressed the importance of parents and guardians continuing to assess children prior to sending them to school. “Whether it’s a common cold or sore throat, please don’t send your child to school if they are sick.”

For a detailed look at SD62’s daily health checklist, visit sd62.bc.ca/covid-19/resources-parents/daily-health-check.

ALSO READ: Sooke School District news

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

SD62