COVID vaccine bookings to open for adults 40+, or 18+ in hotspots, across B.C.

Nurse Gurinder Rai, left, administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Maria Yule at a Fraser Health drive-thru vaccination site, in Coquitlam, B.C., on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. The site is open for vaccinations 11 hours per day to those who have pre-booked an appointment. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

All British Columbians ages 40 and older will be eligible to book their COVID-19 vaccine as of tonight, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said during a press conference Monday (May 10).

The vaccine eligibility will be even lower in high-transmission neighbourhoods, Henry said.

“Text and email alerts will be going out to everyone registered,” she said. Only people who have registered will be able to get their notification to book. To register, visit http://www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca or call 1-833-838-2323. Those who received their first shot prior to the vaccination system opening up April 6 or who got their first dose at a pharmacy must still register.

Adults age 18 and older will be able to book their first COVID shot as of Monday in the following neighbourhoods:

Abbotsford Rural

Burnaby Southeast

Burnaby Southwest

Central Abbotsford

Cloverdale

East Abbotsford

East Newton

Fleetwood

Guildford

North Delta

North Surrey

Panorama

Port Coquitlam

South Langley Township

South Mission

West Abbotsford

West Newton

Whalley

Willoughby

Britannia Beach

Cedar Cottage

D’arcy

Grandview-Woodland

Hastings-Sunrise

Kensington

Killarney

Pinecrest Estates

Renfrew-Collingwood

Squamish

Sunset

Victoria-Fraserview

Dawson Creek

Fort Nelson Population Centre

Fort St. John

Fort St. James North

Golden

Rutland

Summerland

