University of Washington Medical Center Pharmacy Manager Christine Meyer puts a tray of doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine into the deep freeze after the vaccine arrived at the University of Washington Medical Center’s Montlake campus Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Seattle. (Mike Siegel/The Seattle Times via AP, Pool)

University of Washington Medical Center Pharmacy Manager Christine Meyer puts a tray of doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine into the deep freeze after the vaccine arrived at the University of Washington Medical Center’s Montlake campus Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Seattle. (Mike Siegel/The Seattle Times via AP, Pool)

COVID vaccine to roll out to health-care workers across B.C. by next week

B.C. has received 4,900 of the first batch of doses to be distributed across the country

By Tuesday evening, a number of B.C. health-care workers will make history and join the first thousands of Canadians to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

As the province tops 42,000 test-positive cases since January, Dr. Bonnie Henry announced Monday (Dec. 14) that the first batch of 4,900 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine will first be offered to health-care workers in the Lower Mainland – where the lion’s share of cases have emerged this year.

By next week, the vaccine will be available to those on the front lines of the pandemic in each region of the province.

“It’s the first step in our path to protecting people most at risk in our communities and taking the pressure off our health-care system, so that care is available for all of us,” Henry said during a news conference where she also announced 2,146 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 49 deaths over the weekend.

B.C. aims to have 400,000 people vaccinated by the end of March, or roughly 10 per cent of the province’s population.

READ MORE: 2,146 new COVID-19 cases in B.C. since Friday, 49 deaths

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Police watch dog finds no substantial misconduct for Central Saanich officers
Next story
Fundraisers set up to help 75-year-old Cowichan Valley fire victim

Just Posted

The Vancouver Police Department conducted a review of the Saanich Police Department’s policies and procedures in relation to sexual assault investigations after a complaint was lodged against Saanich police in January, 2019. (Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich police officer’s ‘walk of shame’ comment spurs call for provincial reform

Saanich department’s sexual assault investigation process reviewed after complaint issued

(Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria police seek witnesses after ‘aggressive’ man chases woman

The man is described as 35 to 45, Caucasian, about 5’10” with a medium build and wearing all black

An online kitten sale convinced an Oak Bay resident to send a $280 gift card as a deposit for a kitten they won’t get. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Online kitten scam dupes Oak Bay resident

Oak Bay Police briefs, Dec. 6 to 13

The Saanich Peninsula Hospital. (Arnold Lim / Black Press)
Two more COVID-19 cases identified at Saanich Peninsula Hospital

Total cases at 19, two deaths, since outbreak declared Dec. 1

The 55+ BC Games have postponed the planned 2021 Victoria event to 2022 and Abbotsford has been moved from 2022 to 2023.
55+ BC Games Victoria event postponed to 2022, Abbotsford now set for 2023

Delays related to health concerns associated with COVID-19 pandemic causes events to shift forward

A healthcare worker puts on protective equipment at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
2,146 new COVID-19 cases in B.C. since Friday, 49 deaths

Coronavirus vaccinations begin in B.C. Tuesday

Arrowsmith Search and Rescue president Nick Rivers. (PQB News file photo)
Hero reflects on harrowing rescue of man from raging Vancouver Island river

Nick Rivers rappelled into the Little Qualicum River to save a man clinging between two waterfalls

Two fundraisers have been set up to help Edna Cuthbert after a devastating fire claimed her home on Dec. 8. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
Fundraisers set up to help 75-year-old Cowichan Valley fire victim

75-year-old woman lost everything in Dec. 8 blaze

University of Washington Medical Center Pharmacy Manager Christine Meyer puts a tray of doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine into the deep freeze after the vaccine arrived at the University of Washington Medical Center’s Montlake campus Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Seattle. (Mike Siegel/The Seattle Times via AP, Pool)
COVID vaccine to roll out to health-care workers across B.C. by next week

B.C. has received 4,900 of the first batch of doses to be distributed across the country

(Pixabay.com)
Single British Columbians won’t have to spend Christmas alone under health orders

Those who live alone have a few options

Three more elk have been found poached south of Lake Cowichan. (Kristy Convery/Gazette file)
Three more poached elk found in the Lake Cowichan area

Number of illegally killed elk in area now at 10

The community mailboxes at Hwy 37 and Oolichan, Cablecar subdivision in Kitimat. Nov. 17, 2020. Clare Rayment/Kitimat Northern Sentinel
Sending holiday cheer this year? Canada Post bumps up deadlines amid unprecedented season

Parcel delivery for regional and national mail moved up to this week

B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth defends government actions in the legislature, Feb. 19, 2020. (Hansard TV)
ICBC applies for 15% rate decrease as lawyers pushed out

Resolution tribunal to determine most injury awards

Seniors use gymnastics equipment for routines to improve their balance and flexibility, one of the programs developed to keep B.C.’s growing number of seniors active and independent. These programs have been suspended, seniors’ activity centres closed due to COVID-19. (Delta Gymnastics Society)
B.C. senior health indicators show strain as numbers grow

Wait times for long-term care continue to grow

Most Read