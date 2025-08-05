Cowichan constable with a cause joins Tour de Rock 2025

Constable Kyle Hicks of the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP aims to raise $50,000 as he pedals for pediatric cancer

Constable Kyle Hicks will be trading in his uniform and pistol for more comfortable clothes and pedals as he cycles for cancer in this year's Tour de Rock. Hicks, who poses outside of the new station on Drinkwater Road, has set his personal goal at raising $50,000 for the cause. (Chadd Cawson/Citizen)

1 / 1 Constable Kyle Hicks will be trading in his uniform and pistol for more comfortable clothes and pedals as he cycles for cancer in this year's Tour de Rock. Hicks, who poses outside of the new station on Drinkwater Road, has set his personal goal at raising $50,000 for the cause. (Chadd Cawson/Citizen) Advertisement

Constable Kyle Hicks, who was born and raised in Duncan and is now raising two little ones of his own, was inspired to trade in his uniform for comfier clothes and pedals when the opportunity arose for him to take up the Cops for Cancer banner this year.

"It's something I've always been interested in," said Hicks. "While the timing may not have been perfect, to me it didn't matter how busy I was, after going to the first information session I knew within 30 seconds that there was no way I could say no. I could just see if I was a parent who had no choice but to go through this, spending endless time at the hospital, not knowing if you would even see your child the next day. I just couldn't even imagine. So whatever I have going on in my life suddenly didn't matter because I do have the choice and making the time is nothing compared to what they are going through, so it was a no-brainer."

Hicks's career choice was also a no-brainer for him, as he was drawn to the rewarding aspect of getting to work with people. He has had the privilege of protecting and serving our community as a constable with the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP for the last five years.

"We often deal with people with what might be one of the worst days of their lives, so hopefully we can make it a little bit better," said Hicks. "I definitely know how my own family would want someone to respond or deal with that so that's what I keep in the back of my head all the time."

Hicks, who is quite green to cycling, admitted he was a little worried in the beginning but aside from one fall on a hill, which is par for the course, he said he is feeling quite comfortable now and has been enjoying the training, especially in a group setting. The biggest challenge has been setting aside the time for the training as a lot of the rides take place in Saanich and north island. Hicks said that including he commute the commitment can be more than a half day.

When it comes to having a day off, Hicks said he enjoys running, hiking, and typically spending time with his friends and family.

"With a job like this it is important to remove yourself from the uniform for a bit and just be yourself," said Hicks.

Hicks will be one of several officers and first responders pedalling their hearts out to support those with pediatric cancer as this year's Tour de Rock rides out of Port Alice on Sept. 20, and concludes in Victoria on Oct. 3. First set in motion in 1997, Tour de Rock typically raises $1 million each year, and has already raised $56 million to date. Each participant is encouraged to raise a minimum of $5,000 which both supports and sends children with cancer to Camp Goodtimes in Maple Ridge during the month of July.

Still yet to meet his honorary rider, unsure what to expect, Hicks and his teammates recently had a short visit at the camp which he calls both awesome, and humbling.

"It was a really cool experience," said Hicks. "What stuck out the most to me was just walking around and having the kids clapping and cheering unprompted for us. It was pretty special because it felt like we should be cheering for them."

Hicks has also experienced the heartache of cancer first hand as he watched his grandmother struggle with stage four breast cancer for many years. She is now in remission. A close friend is currently battling lung cancer.

"It doesn't matter who you are, cancer affects everyone, whether it's immediate and extended family or friends, it's everywhere," said Hicks.

Aside from learning how to ride properly, Hicks said the favourite part of his Tour de Rock journey has been the camaraderie and all the people that he has met along the way. He also loves seeing the amount of community members and like minded people who come together for this annual event and good cause.

"It's rare to still see that in the current times," said Hicks. "There are those recurring people who come out year after year to help and support the kids which is great to see."

Also great to see, is the dent that has already been made in Hicks's fundraising goal of $50,000. To help Hicks reach his goal visit: https://support.cancer.ca/site/TR/?fr_id=30364&pg=pfind&fr_search_type=participant&donate=true .

"It is a great way to give back and to be a part of everything that is going on," said Hicks. "I'm always one for adventure so it's fun to try something new, and to put yourself out there especially for a fundraiser like this with lots of talking and even going door to door looking for donations."