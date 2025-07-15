Cowichan Hospital Foundation raising funds with raffle of signed Nickelback guitar

Fans of the band Nickelback can win a signed guitar and help fundraise for hospital

Rock fans take note; you could win a guitar signed by Nickelback and support exceptional equipment for Cowichan’s new hospital.

Canadian rock icons Nickelback are playing their only western Canadian show this summer at Laketown Ranch. Tickets sold out within days of going on sale in March, and excitement is building for the Aug. 9 concert.

The concert has also inspired a unique summer fundraiser for the Cowichan District Hospital Foundation. Thanks to the support of longtime foundation donors at RBC, a guitar played on Toronto's Budweiser Stage and signed by Chad Kroeger and the rest of the band has been donated and fans across the province now have the chance to win this one-of-a-kind piece of rock memorabilia in the CDHF Rockin' Out for Healthcare Raffle.

Raffle tickets are on sale online for $25 each, with a one-in-5,000 chance of winning.

The best part? Every single ticket purchased will also support healthcare excellence for the Cowichan community. The Cowichan District Hospital Foundation is fundraising for state-of-the-art medical equipment for the new hospital, which is slated to open in 2027.

Thanks to incredible community support, the campaign is well underway, with a goal of raising $20 million. As an added incentive, Jim Pattison is matching donations up to $5 million, which means that every raffle ticket sold will have double the impact.

Local supporters can view the guitar at the Duncan RBC Branch, located at 395 Trunk Rd. To enter the raffle and support a great cause, buy tickets at cdhfoundation.ca

