RCMP looking for Tristan Constant

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are asking the public for help in locating Tristan Constant.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are asking the public for help to locate a 25-year-old who has warrants out for his arrest.

Tristan Constant is wanted on warrants for assault, assault by choking, and the breach of undertaking.

Constant is described as a six foot Indigenous man, weighing roughly 161 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call their local police or the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.