Cowichan RCMP looking for person who pointed laser at plane

Incident took place on Feb. 11
Citizen Staff
The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment is looking for information on an incident of a blue laser from the Duncan area being pointed at an aircraft leaving the Victoria International Airport on the evening of Feb. 11.

The laser was pointed at the aircraft for several seconds and the aircraft’s pilots were able to determine the laser came from an area on the north side of Maple Bay Road.

If you witnessed anything that could help identify where the laser originated, please contact the RCMP at 250-749-5522.

 

