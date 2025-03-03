 Skip to content
Cowichan RCMP seek help finding missing man

Have you seen Matthew St. James?
Sarah Simpson
The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP is asking for the public's help to find 34-year-old Matthew St. James.

St. James was last seen on Feb. 23 and reported missing on Feb. 28. He is described as a 5-foot-11 Caucasian man, 181 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

"Police are concerned for Matthew’s health and well-being," said a news release issued by BC RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Alex Bérubé.

Those with information on the whereabouts of Matthew St. James are urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

