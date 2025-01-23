Cowichan Search and Rescue has busiest year yet in 2024

CSAR responded to 79 call-outs last year, amking it one of B.C.'s busiest units

Cowichan Search & Rescue were called out on Dec 18 to assist with a man stranded with his vehicle in flood waters on Cowichan Bay Road. (CSAR photo)

Cowichan Search & Rescue were called out on Dec 18 to assist with a man stranded with his vehicle in flood waters on Cowichan Bay Road. (CSAR photo)

With 79 call-outs in 2024, Cowichan Search & Rescue had their busiest year ever, making it among the busiest SAR groups in B.C.

Mitch Wright, a search manager and training officer with CSAR, said that among the call-outs last year was a massive week-long rescue effort in the Youbou area as part of the search for Nicholas Marion who vanished without a trace last summer.

“More than 100 SAR members from all over Vancouver Island and the Mainland took part in that search on some days,” Wright said. “We never did find him and the official search was suspended, but the family is still looking for him and if we receive more information, we’re prepared to go back out there and continue the search. We don’t like to see searches that are inconclusive.”

CSAR is a registered non-profit society providing volunteer search and rescue services to residents of the Cowichan Valley.

CSAR’s territory spans the width of Vancouver Island from the Malahat summit in the south to the Chemainus River in the north. Within this territory, CSAR members provide 24-hour, 365-day coverage for people lost or injured in the wilderness.

Wright said CSAR typically has an average of between 50 and 60 call-outs each year, so a lot of the increased volume of call-outs in 2024 were related to the 20 the organization participated in as part of mutual-support of other SARs around the province, which are increasing as more SARs call in rescue expertise from other jurisdictions in their search and rescue operations when necessary.

“The high number of call-outs probably also has to do with education programs that encourage people to call for help early if they think they may be in trouble before their situation gets any worse,” he said. “The RCMP is also receiving that same message. If the police think they need us, we encourage them to call us right away. We’re more than happy to stand-down on route if necessary.”

Wright encouraged people to keep enjoying their favourite outdoor pursuits safely by staying within their physical limits and not getting out of their depth, and calling 911 for help early if you think they’re getting into difficulty.

He also said people should follow the “Three Ts” when preparing for trips into the wilderness; which are to have a trip plan, proper training, and have the 10 essential items to help ensure their survival with them.

The essential items include those that assist with navigation, like a map, compass and/or a GPS system, sun protection, appropriate clothing, some form of lighting, first-aid supplies, a means to light a fire, a repair kit, food, water and emergency shelter.

“Being prepared doesn’t just mean having the supplies and gear you need and ensuring someone knows where you’re going when you’re pursuing outdoor recreation, it also means knowing your own limits and knowing when to call for help," Wright said.

Wright said CSAR currently has 35 active members, another five are on leave, and 14 more are in training.

He said ideally, CSAR likes to have between 50 and 60 active members at any given time.

“We usually have an intake of new volunteers every couple of years,” Wright said. “It usually takes 100 hours of training just to receive the basics, and more training is required to be part of our rope-rescue and swift-water rescue teams and to be a tracker.”

Fore more information on being a volunteer with CSAR, email info@cowichansar.org.