Cowichan therapy horse Ember wins national award

Cowichan Therapeutic Riding Association horse takes top spot

The Cowichan Therapeutic Riding Association's 26-year-old Fjord mare Ember is number one.

Since 1986 the association has offered a range of therapeutic riding and equine-based wellness programs in the Cowichan Valley, promoting well-being for people with disabilities through the power of the human-equine bond.

Diana Jamison, program instructor, knew that one of CTRA’s soon to be retiring horses deserved recognition for her life of service, so when the opportunity to submit a nomination for Ember as an outstanding therapy horse with the national Therapeutic Riding Association arose, she did, and Ember won.

There are 80 certified therapuetic riding centres across Canada that can submit nominations for this annual award, with hundreds of horses in service and dozens of nominations for this top honour submitted each year. Along with national recognition, Ember gets an embroidered blanket and the CTRA gets a plaque for their centre.

Ember is a gentle, 26 years “young”, 13.3 hand high, yellow dun coloured Norwegian Fjord that came to the CTRA when she was just six years old. Program leader Jane James said in 2005 CTRA heard of the mare located in northern B.C. She had been trained to western riding, with rumours that she had done a bit of packing on long trail rides. She seemed like a promising candidate, so CTRA made arrangements to have her shipped to the Cowichan Valley.

In letters of support for Ember’s nomination, program staff and volunteers all note that Ember possesses an exceptional temperament, characterized by a remarkable patience, gentle demeanor, and unwavering calm. This, combined with her extensive training in groundwork, desensitization to rider requirements such as lift apparatus, and willingness to accept all riders, ranging from high needs to the more independent, make her an ideal therapy animal. She patiently and gently responds to riders, helping them develop confidence, improve focus, and increase empathy for horses.

During Ember’s 20 years with CTRA she has helped empower many individuals with disabilities to achieve their various social, physical and equine goals. Ember shows up for every lesson ready for her rider, and can not only carry the physical weight, but also the emotional load of the rider's experience, noted one program volunteer. Another program volunteer said Ember allows client Ayla to develop body control and stability, with Ayla’s balance and walking improving greatly thanks to Ember.

“It’s been a privilege to witness how Ember lights up and engages with her riders, as her eyes widen and muzzle gently engages when she interacts with a familiar face," said staff member Alley Boyce. "Ember makes her riders feel special, like their interactions are the centre of her universe.”

She added that Ember has been a positive force with riders, staff, and volunteers, and she was featured in a CTRA YouTube video that went viral called “Ember had a Dream”.

Many CTRA program participants started riding on Ember, who has been a cornerstone of the equine therapy program in the Cowichan Valley, dedicating 20 years of her life to therapy activities. Even today she continues to engage beginning therapy riders who learn and benefit from her gentle demeanour and years of experience.

If you’d like to get involved, reach out to CTRA through their website. They are always looking for experienced horse people who want to help bring access to equine therapy to diverse populations. Tell them Ember sent you.