Cowichan transit strike continues

Labour dispute began on Feb. 8

There’s still no resolution to the ongoing transit strike in the Cowichan Valley as of Feb. 24.

Dean Williams, the local representative for Unifor Local 114, which represents 44 members in the Cowichan Valley who work as transit operators, cleaners and mechanics, said the union has not met with their employer, Transdev Canada, since Feb. 7 during the unsuccessful final round of negotiations, with the strike beginning the next day.

He said reports of talks between the two sides taking place on Feb. 20 were not correct.

“We have made it clear that we are prepared to begin a mediation process to try and end the labour dispute, but we have yet to receive any response from the company,” Williams said.

Transdev Canada didn’t reply immediately when asked for comment.

Those who depend on transit in the Cowichan Valley have had to find other means to get around after Unifor Local 114 and Local 333, which represents eight HandyDART operators in the region, went on strike and virtually shut down the region's transit system.

Unifor has said the dispute revolves around working conditions, wages and pensions.

While bus service is shut down across the Cowichan Valley’s transit system, HandyDart services for essential needs such as appointments related to renal dialysis, cancer treatment and multiple sclerosis are continuing during the strike.