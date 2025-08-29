Longest transit strike in B.C. history drags on with no end in sight

Labour Day weekend rally planned as Cowichan Transit dispute began on Feb. 8 set to enter 8th month

There’s still no end in sight for the transit strike in the Cowichan Valley.

Both sides are saying nothing notable has happened that would lead anytime soon to the end of the labour dispute, the longest transit strike in the history of the province, since workers voted against going to binding arbitration on Aug. 7.

Gavin Davies, a spokesman for Unifor, the union that represents the 52 striking workers, said on Aug. 25 that representatives from both the union and the employer, Trandev Canada, have separately been in touch with the Minister of Labour since the workers rejected binding arbitration.

“However, nothing has progressed beyond that,” he said.

Emily Watson, Transdev’s senior vice-president for western Canada, said Transdev remains “deeply disappointed” by the union’s rejection of a negotiated tentative agreement, a government appointed mediator-recommended settlement, and binding arbitration, leaving the Cowichan Valley community without reliable public transit for almost seven months.

"The Cowichan Valley continues to be deeply affected by this disruption to an essential service,” she said.

"We are in conversation with Unifor representatives and other stakeholders to identify a course of action that will allow this vital service to return to the community. Over the last year, collective agreements have been negotiated and ratified in similar communities across British Columbia without labour disruption. As always, Transdev Canada remains committed to reaching a fair resolution.”

Bill Tucker, a strike captain and bus driver who was with a group of union members picketing in Charles Hoey Park on Aug. 27, said the labour dispute is hurting the strikers in many ways, especially in the pocketbook.

"It's been hard on us and we're financially tapped," he said.

"They're trying to starve us out so that we don't get a good deal."

Unifor Local 114, which represents 44 transit operators, cleaners and mechanics, and eight members of Local 333, which represents eight HandyDART drivers, are involved with the strike.

Tim Slater, a HandyDART driver, said the conventional bus drivers in Local 114 make $3 more an hour than he does and, whatever settlement is finally agreed upon, he wants it to be more fair to HandyDART drivers in the Cowichan Valley.

"HandyDART is an essential service which deals with people with disabilities, so we must be more responsible and more involved with our riders than conventional drivers, so we want to be treated fairly," he said.

The strikers plan a big demonstration in Charles Hoey Park, with union members and people coming to support them from as far away as Victoria, on Saturday, Aug. 30 of the Labour Day weekend from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The strike began on Feb. 8 over wages and working conditions.

A tentative agreement was reached between the union and Transdev in April, but the workers overwhelmingly rejected it because the wage gap between them and transit workers in Victoria in the agreement was deemed unacceptable.

On July 6, the workers also rejected the recommendations of the province’s mediator to end their long labour dispute as they said the mediator's recommendations still didn’t effectively deal with their concerns over wages and other issues.”

During the summer, the chair off the Cowichan Valley Regional District Kate Segall and North Cowichan Mayor Rob Douglas sent letters to the province asking the government to step in and help end the labour dispute.

B.C. Minister of Labour Jennifer Whiteside said she knows how disruptive this strike has been for people in the Cowichan Valley.

She said transit is essential for getting to work, medical appointments, and everyday services.

"This dispute has gone on for far too long, and there’s a real urgency to get the parties back to the table and find a fair resolution," she said.

"The Ministry of Labour continues to explore what we can do to help the parties find a path forward to resolve this dispute. My focus is on helping restore full transit service to the community as soon as possible.”