Cowichan transit workers consider strike action

Workers are members of Unifor Local 114

Transit workers in the Cowichan Valley who are members of Unifor Local 114 have voted in favour of strike action if an agreement cannot be reached with their employer, Transdev Canada, which was formerly known as First Transit.

The 44 Unifor members in Local 114 in the Cowichan Valley work as transit operators, cleaners and mechanics.

The Local’s contract with Transdev expired on March 31, 2024 and the union has been bargaining with Transdev since the spring on key issues, including wages, pensions and working conditions, particularly surrounding breaks and appropriate washroom facilities for operators.

On Nov. 20, 2024, members voted unanimously for strike action, and the union said it decided not to announce the results of the strike vote until now for “internal reasons”.

"Transit workers are an integral vein to our society, safely and efficiently getting the public to work, school and wherever they have to go," said Unifor’s national president Lana Payne.

"Strike action is not something we take lightly, but our members are prepared, if necessary."

Unifor represents 21,000 members across the road-transportation sector in Canada, including 7,600 transit operators and skilled trades staff working in urban transit.

As for why only workers from Unifor Local 114 have taken a strike vote and none of the other union’s locals have done the same, a statement from Unifor said members do not vote on issues outside of their own local unit.

Asked when a possible strike would begin, the union said both sides in the dispute are looking at future bargaining dates and, as such, at the present time, there is no date set.

“The union would advise in advance of any service disruptions due to a work stoppage,” Unifor said.

BC Transit is the provincial Crown agency responsible for the delivery of transit services outside of Greater Vancouver, and the transit company contracts the services of private operating companies, like Transdev Canada, to deliver transit services in other regions.

BC Transit said it is closely monitoring the situation and hopes the parties will find resolution soon.

“BC Transit will update customers as more information becomes available,” the company said.

The Citizen has reached out to Transdev Canada and the Cowichan Valley Regional District for comment.

"This fight is about fairness for our drivers, and this is about fixing the systemic problems in our transit system to provide better working conditions and quality service for the public," said Unifor’s western regional director Gavin McGarrigle.