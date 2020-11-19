Cowichan Tribes Chief William Seymour says freighters should not be anchoring off Cowichan shores. (File photo)

Cowichan Tribes Chief William Seymour says freighters should not be anchoring off Cowichan shores. (File photo)

Cowichan Tribes against anchorage of freighters in local waters

MP Alistair MacGregor introduced bill on issue last month

Cowichan Tribes has joined the fight to prohibit freighters from anchoring in coastal waters along the Salish Sea.

Cowichan Tribes Chief William Seymour said the southern Gulf Islands are the heart of Cowichan Tribes’ marine territory where members harvest food and resources daily to sustain themselves.

“Tanker traffic and anchorages in these inside waters and narrow passages between islands pose an unacceptable risk to the ecological integrity that sustains our food resources, which are critical to the long-term livelihoods and well-being of our members,” said Seymour.

“Canada introduced the Interim Protocol for the Use of BC Anchorages in early 2018. The federal Crown implemented this Interim Protocol in our marine territory without securing Cowichan Tribes’ free, prior and informed consent, and consultation on the protocol’s impacts to our aboriginal and indigenous rights has been shallow, intermittent and rushed.”

Last month, Cowichan-Malahat-Langford MP Alistair MacGregor introduced a Private Member’s Bill in Ottawa to amend the Canada Shipping Act to prohibit the anchoring of freighter vessels using coastal waters along the Salish Sea.

RELATED STORY: MACGREGOR INTRODUCES BILL TO ADDRESS PROBLEM FREIGHTER ANCHORAGES

It’s becoming a long-standing issue particularly for residents of Saltair, Chemainus, Thetis and Penelakut islands, other Gulf Islands, Cowichan Bay, Ladysmith and Nanaimo.

Some of the parked freighters are as large as 300 metres in size.

In addition to the noise and light pollution, there are concerns about the affects to the marine environment.

Repeated calls have been made by community groups and First Nations about protecting clam beds, prawns, oysters and endangered species, such as the southern resident killer whales, from the environmental impact of the anchored shipping vessels.

Seymour said Cowichan Tribes has been working tirelessly for decades to restore the ecological function and balance of Cowichan Bay and estuary.

He said a fuel spill or vessel grounding in Cowichan Bay or in the southern Gulf Islands would be catastrophic and would set back the First Nation’s restoration efforts by decades and threaten its food security.

RELATED STORY: GROUP TAKING ACTION ON INCREASED FREIGHTER ANCHORAGES AROUND THETIS ISLAND

“Cowichan Tribes have repeatedly raised their serious concerns with the federal Crown, which have gone substantially or wholly unaddressed by the Interim Protocol,” Seymour said.

“These concerns include continued bilge pumping, impacts to fish and mammal species from increased underwater acoustic noise due to dropping and weighing anchor, impacts to the ocean floor from dragging of anchor, aerial particulate inputs and small chemical spills that may occur while ships are at anchor in these inland waters, noise and light pollution, and illegal fishing by vessel occupants.”

Seymour said that Cowichan Tribes, as a constituent community of the historic Cowichan (Quw’utsun) Nation, has never ceded and continues to retain its inherent jurisdiction over its marine territory.

“Our leadership, organization, and community express concern for the impacts of commercial and recreational activity, including unauthorized anchoring in our marine territory,” he said.

“We urge all orders of government, industry and other stakeholders to work together with us to manage and protect our resources.”


robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

First Nations

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Report on harassment, assault calls for major changes to rid RCMP of toxic culture
Next story
Furnace fire leaves burns on Sooke man’s face

Just Posted

Figures show the Victoria Airport Authority won $622,000 in following tax assessment appeals. (Black Press Media File)
Victoria Airport Authority receives $622,000 in tax assessment appeals

Authority contested value of land and airport terminal in 2018, 2019 and 2020

Langford Fire Rescue is reminding the public to make sure their furnaces and fireplaces are working properly after one man was injured due to a furnace fire. (Black Press Media file photo)
Furnace fire leaves burns on Sooke man’s face

Make sure furnaces and fireplaces are working properly, says Langford Fire Rescue

The proposed T’Sou-ke Nation Health and Community Centre will be built adjacent to the Petro Canada gas station on Sooke Road. Construction is epected to begin in 18 months. (Sooke News Mirror photo)
T’Sou-ke First Nation eyes 2022 groundbreaking for $7.4-million community centre

Complex expected to open in spring 2024

Oak Bay Police Chief Andy Brinton awards Sgt. Davindar Dalep his official promotion to sergeant in 2017. (Black Press Media file photo)
Oak Bay police sergeant under investigation

Sgt. Dalep in court Wednesday for protection order

Scott Laming and his neighbours have rallied to save the childcare facility located on the site of a proposed housing development on Raymond Street South. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
Need for childcare butts heads with proposed six-storey building in Saanich

Proposal includes six units to be sold at 10 per cent below market value

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 9, 2020 (B.C. government)
B.C. COVID-19 infections keep rising, 762 more Wednesday

10 more deaths, three more senior home outbreaks

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 17

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

(Black Press Media file photo)
POLL: Do you think non-essential travel should be restricted to and from Vancouver Island?

Cases of COVID-19 continue to climb across Vancouver Island, with travel to… Continue reading

Michel Bastarache speaks Wednesday, October 13, 2010 in Quebec City. An independent report on harassment of women in the RCMP says the national poiice force’s culture is toxic and tolerates hateful and homophobic attitudes. The report released today by former Supreme Court justice Bastarache says it is well past time for the federal government to take meaningful and radical action to address these issues, which have caused incalculable damage. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Report on harassment, assault calls for major changes to rid RCMP of toxic culture

The report concludes that change cannot come from within the RCMP, but must be initiated from the outside

Cowichan Tribes speaks out against freighter anchorages along the local coastline. (File photo)
Cowichan Tribes against anchorage of freighters in local waters

MP Alistair MacGregor introduced bill on issue last month

20-year-old Merritt man Darius Sam raised over $100,000 for the Nicola Valley Food Bank after his attempt to run 100 miles in 24 hours gained widespread attention. Sam will be attempting the feat again Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, this time to raise awareness on the topic of addiction. (Contributed)
Merritt man attempts to run 100-miles in 24 hours for addiction awareness

After raising $110,000 for the food bank in his first 100-mile try, Sam is focusing on a new cause

Tabor Home, a long-term care facility, is pictured in Abbotsford, B.C., on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. nbsp;An organization representing seniors-care providers in British Columbia has released new recommendations as a second wave of COVID-19 descends on the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
More pandemic protection needed for B.C. seniors as second COVID-19 wave hits: report

Association CEO Terry Lake says strong measures have already been implemented by the health ministry

Renegade Prospectors co-founders Rick Curiston and Tina Francis pose near Cayoosh Creek. Former Agassiz resident Curiston recently celebrated one year sober from alcohol and eight years drug-free, loving his new lease on life, family and their love for treasure hunting. (Contributed Photo/Tina Francis)
Former Agassiz DJ turned prospector finds treasure, renewed life in Lillooet

Eight years drug-free, Rick Curiston reflects on his passion for agate, gold hunting

Members of Chilliwack FC’s premier women’s team put this patch on their jersey to recognize the LGBTQI2S+ and BIPOC communities. (Submitted photo)
B.C. womens soccer teams penalized by club for putting LGBTQI2S+ patch on jerseys

The soccer association’s board didn’t approve patches recognizing the LGBTQI2S+ and BIPOC communities

Most Read