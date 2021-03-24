Cowichan Valley RCMP looking for missing woman

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 40-year-old woman.

Jessica James is described as a Caucasian woman, 5 foot 5, with a slender build, green eyes, brown hair and several tattoos on her left arm.

She was last seen in the West Shore area on Vancouver Island in the fall of 2020, and though she has gone months without contacting her family in the past, they say it is out of character for her to be out of touch for this long, and they are very worried about her safety.

RCMP say they have followed up on several leads and possible sightings, but have not been able to locate James.

Anyone with information should contact North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.



editor@cowichanvalleycitizen.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

missing person