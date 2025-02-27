Cowichan's Gowanlock signs with CFL's Blue Bombers

Former Cowichan Bulldog playing closer to home

Former Cowichan Bulldog Brock Gowanlock has signed a one-year deal with the CFL's Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

"I’m very excited to be heading back to Winnipeg after a three year stint in Montreal," Gowanlock said. "Moving closer out west is great," he added. "I’ll have more opportunity to spend time with family and friends, and to share more of the season with them."

Gowanlock, a Duncan-born, six-foot-three, 235-pound defensive lineman, spent the last three seasons with the Montreal Alouettes after being picked in the eighth round, 66th overall in the 2020 CFL Draft.

He played 19 regular-season games in his three years in Montreal and was part ot the 2023 Grey Cup-winning squad but spent the bulk of the 2024 season on the team's injured list, missing 15 games and playing in just three.

His new team, the Blue Bombers, fell 41-24 to the Toronto Argonauts in the 2024 Grey Cup. It was the Bombers' third championship loss in three years. Even so, Winnipeg remains one of the most successful teams in CFL history, making the Grey Cup final 29 times with 12 wins and 17 losses.

"I'm definitely looking forward to getting connected with the most passionate and supportive fan base in the CFL. The team has had great success over the past five years so I’m looking to fit right in and bring my championship experience to the locker room."

The return to Manitoba in a homecoming of sorts, as he played his university football with the Manitoba Bisons from 2016-19.

As a Bison, Gowanlock was a Canada West All-Star and U-Sports Second Team All-Star in 2021 and over the course of his career, he registered 177 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, four pass break ups, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and one touchdown in 38 games.