Coyote attacks boy, 5, sparking warning for public to avoid Stanley Park

Incident was the latest in a series of attacks by coyotes in the Vancouver park

The public is being warned to stay away from Stanley Park after a five-year-old boy was attacked by a coyote on Tuesday (Aug. 10) night.

According to the Conservation Officer Service, the family was walking at Prospect Point at about 9 p.m. The boy was running ahead of his family when the coyote lunged at him and bit his leg.

The parents were able to chase the animal away and the boy was taken to hospital with minor injuries, treated and then released.

The ConservationOfficer Service reiterated a warning for the public to stay away from Stanley Park and has euthanized multiple coyotes. The attack this week is the latest in a series which has seen several joggers sent to hospital, as well as a toddler.

