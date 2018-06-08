CRA scammer shows up with handcuffs, threats to Esquimalt woman’s front door

Victoria police warning public to not let such people in and call 911 immediately

VicPD are on the lookout for a man in a blue suit who showed up at a Dunsmuir Road home Friday morning claiming to be from the CRA and threatening to arrest the female resident if she didn’t hand over money immediately. (News files)

Victoria police are warning the public, especially in Esquimalt, after a resident previously targeted in a Canada Revenue Agency scam saw an unknown person show up at their door with handcuffs.

The resident, who had been subjected to several days of calls from callers claiming to be from the CRA, contacted VicPD just after 11 a.m. Friday when a man arrived at her 800-block Dunsmuir Rd. home and threatened to handcuff and arrest her if she did not hand over money immediately.

The woman closed the door on the suspect and called 911. She was not injured in the incident.

The man is described as a tall, slim Caucasian man in his 30s, with short dark hair and wearing a blue suit.

Police remind residents that the CRA does not send employees to one’s door with threats of arrest and commended the resident for taking exactly the right actions. VicPD investigators ask anyone who may have seen this man or encountered him in the area of Dunsmuir Road to call 250-995-7654 or do so anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

